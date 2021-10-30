CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist Securities

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COR. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of COR opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

