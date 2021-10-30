CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.520-$5.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.46. The stock had a trading volume of 390,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,630. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

