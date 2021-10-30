Contrasting Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% Asure Software -12.15% -0.75% -0.25%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kubient and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kubient presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.17%. Asure Software has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Asure Software.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Asure Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 14.13 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Asure Software $65.51 million 2.83 -$16.31 million $0.05 193.20

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

