Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.03.

CLR opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

