Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Releases Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 505,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,056. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $730.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 151.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.