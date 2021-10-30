ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,073. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

