CONMED Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

CONMED stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.21. CONMED has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 275.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.