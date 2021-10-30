Conflux Network (CFX) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,864.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.76 or 0.06980944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.14 or 0.00310582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.75 or 0.00950055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00085616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00429229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00262553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00248380 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

