Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 4.2%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 82,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,020,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 378,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 270,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.