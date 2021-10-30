Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

