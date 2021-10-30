Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Cut to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 86.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.