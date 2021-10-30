Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Health's third-quarter adjusted net income of 69 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line increased 283.3% on a year-over-year basis. Its shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. Its restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding small assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. Its 2021 guidance impresses. The company made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid the COVID-19 environment. However, its revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A weak capital position bothers.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

Shares of CYH opened at $13.10 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

