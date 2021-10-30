Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of CBU opened at $71.67 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

