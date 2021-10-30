Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.34. 5,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,740. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

