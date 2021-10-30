Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVGI opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

