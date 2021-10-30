Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP John D. Buchanan Sells 5,688 Shares

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CMA opened at $85.09 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

