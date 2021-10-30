Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP John D. Buchanan Sells 5,688 Shares

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CMA opened at $85.09 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Comerica by 8,150.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comerica
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
