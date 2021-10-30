Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded to “B+” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $47.27 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 52.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 29.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

