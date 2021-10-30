Collateral Pay Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $35,989.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,499.32 or 1.00224786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.30 or 0.06944590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00023436 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

