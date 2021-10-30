Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CL opened at $76.19 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

