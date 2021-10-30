Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,737,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Colfax by 531.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 856,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

