Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $32.04. 1,462,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohu stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Cohu worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

