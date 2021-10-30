Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.41. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 529,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

