Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 147,264 shares.The stock last traded at $55.34 and had previously closed at $54.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

