CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000.

OTCMKTS:NLITU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

