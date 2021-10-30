CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 173,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

PANA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

