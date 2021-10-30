CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Z-Work Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,455,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

ZWRK stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.