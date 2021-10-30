CNH Partners LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,162,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $17,394,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000.

CPARU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

