CNH Partners LLC Grows Stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOL stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

