CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 249,383 Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 249,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,959,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,490,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.