CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,301,000 after purchasing an additional 417,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.34. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.80 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

