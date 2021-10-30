CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.34. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.80 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

