CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Down 3.6%

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 252.33 ($3.30) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.30). Approximately 450,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 379,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.42).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of £735.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 422.98.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

