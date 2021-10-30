Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $134.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NET stock opened at $194.72 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $196.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -432.70 and a beta of 0.18.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,790 shares of company stock valued at $114,355,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

