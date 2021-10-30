Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to report $3.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,786. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

