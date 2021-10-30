Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,532. Clarus has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $932.20 million, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clarus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 333.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Clarus worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

