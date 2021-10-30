Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70 to $0.74 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,247,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clarivate stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,474,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,583,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

