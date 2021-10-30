Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Civeo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Civeo stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $22.57. 53,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,773. Civeo has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $323.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.80.

CVEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $121,820.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,357 shares of company stock worth $2,600,761. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civeo stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 812.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Civeo were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

