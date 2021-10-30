Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

CTXS stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.