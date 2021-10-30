Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.10. 370,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $311.80 and a fifty-two week high of $436.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.05.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

