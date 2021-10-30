Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.83.

CINF opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

