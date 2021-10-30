Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 9.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $96.27 and last traded at $95.13. 1,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.

The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

