Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 9.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $96.27 and last traded at $95.13. 1,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.87.
The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58.
Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
