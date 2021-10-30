Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

