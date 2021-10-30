Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $113,460.00.
NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
