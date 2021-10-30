CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$139.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.18.

TSE:BMO opened at C$134.37 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$78.70 and a 52-week high of C$138.67. The firm has a market cap of C$87.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$128.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$124.57.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,591 shares of company stock worth $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

