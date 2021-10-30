CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 68.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XPeng in the second quarter worth $437,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the second quarter worth $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 101.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in XPeng by 51.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEV. increased their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

NYSE XPEV opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 8.67. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

