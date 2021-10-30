CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

