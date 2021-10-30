CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 138.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 271,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of HLI opened at $112.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $113.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

