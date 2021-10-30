CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $264,000 in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $118.46 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

