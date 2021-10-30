CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $222,000 in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

