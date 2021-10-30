CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 76.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $73.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

