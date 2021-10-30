Chromia Tops One Day Volume of $103.33 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $181.73 million and $103.33 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00236213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

